Petrobras earnings miss forecast but sees improved Q2 oil production

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reports a Q1 profit of 4.03B reais ($1.02B), down 42% from the year-ago quarter and well below the 5.36B reais analyst consensus estimate.

When adjusted for 1.3B reais in judicial contingencies due to an ongoing dispute with a bankrupt rig lessor and other one-off items, the Brazilian company would have reported a 5.1B reais quarterly profit.

Q1 oil production fell 4% Q/Q, due in part to a series of stoppages, but PBR expects output to rise in the current quarter after April oil production climbed to 2.61M bbl/day and the company's P-74 oil platform completed its ramp-up period on May 2, reaching 150K bbl/day.

PBR says Q1 adjusted EBITDA totaled 27.5B reais, although the company says the figure would have been 25.2B reais if not for an adjustment in its accounting practices; net debt jumped 38% but PBR says the total actually would have fallen slightly if not for the adjustments.