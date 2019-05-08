Tencent suspends 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' in China

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has suspended Chinese operations of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds -- an early entrant in a now-dominant battle-royale videogame genre -- saying the game's "testing" phase is over, Caixin notes.

That implies that the game didn't get regulatory approval to go forward, though PUBG has informally been one of China's most played.

The game has been available in country for just over a year, but Tencent couldn't draw commercial gains or charge players in the meantime.

Tencent also has a stake in Epic Games, maker of battle-royale leader Fortnite.