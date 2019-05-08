Iran begins withdrawal from nuclear deal

A year after the U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord, Tehran declared it's no longer committed to parts of the deal.

President Hassan Rouhani said the remaining signatories - the U.K., France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to implement their promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors, giving them a choice of following President Trump or engaging with the Islamic Republic in violation of American sanctions.

Iran will also begin to build up its stockpiles of low enriched uranium and heavy water, and threatened to resume construction of the Arak nuclear reactor.