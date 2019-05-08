Lyft to offer Waymo self-driving taxis

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will soon begin offering rides from self-driving cars operated by Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) in suburban Phoenix, in what would be one of the bigger commercial deployments of robo taxis so far.

The tie-up is the latest example of how tech companies and automakers developing the technology are increasingly turning to each other to help defray costs or expand their offerings.

General Motors' self-driving division, GM Cruise, on Tuesday announced it raised an additional $1.2B, including from investors Honda, SoftBank and T. Rowe Price Associates.