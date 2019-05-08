Support building to oust Theresa May

Pound traders are on edge with Theresa May's future hanging in the balance as Brexit-supporting members of the 1922 Committee believe they are close to securing enough support for another attempt to oust her.

May is currently protected by guidelines that say she cannot face another challenge from Tory MPs within 12 months of the previous no-confidence vote, which she won in December, but more members of the committee are considering backing a rule change if she doesn't commit to setting out a timetable for her departure.

FTSE -0.2% ; Sterling -0.2% to $1.3048.

