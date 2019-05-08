Top News | Tech | Financials  | Commodities  | Cryptocurrency 

Hackers steal over $41M worth of bitcoin

|About: Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD)|By:, SA News Editor

Hackers stole bitcoin (BTC-USD) worth $41M from Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, marking the latest in a string of thefts from cryptocurrency exchanges around the world.

The 7,000 bitcoin were withdrawn by hackers using a variety of techniques, "including phishing, viruses and other attacks," amounting to roughly 2% of the company's total bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin's price dropped by as much as 4.2% in early Asian trading as news of the hack broke, although it later recovered some of its losses.

