Futures steady after market selloff

Wall Street is looking to stabilize following last night's 473 point fall for the DJIA, as Chinese trade negotiators travel to Washington for high-level talks on Thursday and Friday.

That leaves at least one more day for markets to contemplate how the talks will turn out and whether the cracks showing in the stock rally are real.

It's also possible the selloff sparked by President Trump's tariff threats won't be bad enough to force a rethink, giving him a green light to impose the new levies.

Contracts tied to the Dow suggest a 36 point gain at the open, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are ahead by 0.2% .

