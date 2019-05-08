NRG Energy prices $733M senior notes offering

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) has priced its offering of $733M of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2029, guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries.

The offering is expected to close on May 14.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repurchase any and all of the ~$733.6M outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due 2024 and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering of the New Notes and incurred in connection with the repurchase of the 2024 Notes.