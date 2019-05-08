Comparable sales down 3.5% at Vitamin Shoppe in Q1

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales fell 3.5% in Q1.
Adjusted gross margin rate leveraged 150 bps to 33.5%, primarily due to improvements in product margin and supply chain leverage.
Adjusted SG&A expense rate up 70 bps to 30.6%.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 9.1% to $18.2M.
Store count -14 Y/Y to 769.
FY2019 Guidance: Total comp sales: negative mid to low single digits; Gross margin rate: 31.7% to 32.2%; Adjusted Gross margin rate: 31.5% to 32%; Adjusted EBITDA: $62M to $65M; Tax rate: 28%; Capex: ~$33M.
VSI +0.18% premarket.
