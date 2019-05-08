More on Outotec Q1 earnings

Outotec (OTC:OUKPF) says that in Q1, the company saw signs of increased greenfield investments in both minerals processing and metal refining technologies, providing with a positive outlook for the rest of 2019.

Overall sales dipped 11% Y/Y to €254.7M primarily due to fewer plant and equipment deliveries; reported negative net cash from operating activities of €18.3M as compared to positive flow of €68.5M last year

Reported order intake of €336.1M, +1%, alongside a 22% boost in service order intake to €159.9M

However profitability improved, with gross margin expanded ~230bps to 27.1%; operating margin increased 180bps to 3.7% with adjusted EBIT of €11M, and margin up 190bps to 4.3%

For 2019, the company expects sales to increase, and adjusted EBIT to increase significantly from 2018 levels, excluding the provision for the ilmenite smelter project.

Subsequent to the quarter, Outotec received a €140M greenfield mineral concentrator and gold processing plant order from Ma’aden in Saudi Arabia.