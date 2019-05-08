AstraZeneca and Daiichi's ADC successful in pivotal breast cancer study

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) and collaboration partner AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announce positive results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, DESTINY-Breast01, evaluating trastuzumab deruxtecan (DS-8201) in HER2-positive, unresectable/metastatic breast cancer patients previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (Roche's Kadcyla).

The study met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR). Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

AZN plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H2.

Breakthrough Therapy- and Fast Track-tagged trastuzumab deruxtecan is an HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). It has SAKIGAKE status in Japan (akin to Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S.).

