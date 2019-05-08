MPLX to acquire Andeavor Logistics in $9B deal

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) announces the merger of its MPLX and Andeavor Logisitcs (NYSE:ANDX) midstream units in a unit-for-unit transaction valued at ~$9B.

ANDX unitholders will receive 1.135 MPLX common units for each ANDX common unit held, representing a 7% premium, and MPC will receive 1.0328 MPLX common units for each ANDX common unit held, representing a 2.4% discount.

MPC CEO Gary Heminger says the deal simplifies the company's MLPs "into a single listed entity and creates a leading, large-scale, diversified midstream company anchored by fee-based cash flows."