CompuCom weakness impacts Office Depot

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) reports retail comparable sales fell 4% in Q1.

Adjusted operating margin fell 90 bps to 2.4% of sales.

ODP management blames a poor performance for the CompuCom division for the weak results. "We are taking decisive actions and making numerous improvements in our sales and operational processes to place this business back on-target with its long-term expectations," notes CEO Gerry Smith.

The retailer expects full-year revenue of $10.8B to $10.9B vs. $11.1B prior view and $10.9B consensus.

Shares of Office Depot are up 0.45% premarket to $2.25.

Previously: Office Depot beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 8)