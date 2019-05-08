Bristol-Myers prices $19B debt offering

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has priced a $19B offering of senior unsecured notes that will help fund its acquisition of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). The debt will be offering in nine tranches.

$750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2020.

$500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2022.

$1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.550% notes due 2021.

$1,500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.600% notes due 2022.

$3,250,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.900% notes due 2024.

$2,250,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2026.

$4,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.400% notes due 2029.

$2,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.125% notes due 2039.

$3,750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% notes due 2049.

Closing date is May 16.