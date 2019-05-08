Restaurant margin improves at Wendy's

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reports comparable sales in North America increased 1.3% in Q1 to fall slightly short of the 1.4% consensus expectation.

Restaurant-level operating margin improved 110 bps to 15.0% of sales vs. 14.2% consensus. The increase in company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of pricing actions and positive mix benefits, partially offset by labor rate inflation and customer count declines.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $101.7M during the quarter vs. $96M consensus.

Looking ahead, Wendy's expects FY19 EPS of $0.61 to $0.63 vs. $0.62 consensus.

WEN +0.05% premarket to $18.48.

