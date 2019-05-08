Apple opening first Indian store - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is considering "several upscale sites in Mumbai" for its first retail store in India, according to Bloomberg sources.

The final decision could come in the next few weeks.

Apple was previously blocked from opening a physical store in the region because of local sourcing requirements. But the iPhone maker has shifted some manufacturing into India and is speaking with government officials about the retail plans.

Apple has struggled to grab market share in the region. In the most recent earnings report, the Asia-Pacific region including India accounted for about 6% of total revenue.