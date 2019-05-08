VEREIT Q1 FFO beats; reaffirms guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Q1 FFO of $190.3M, or 19 cents per share, increased from $164.7M, or 17 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share FFO exceeds the consensus estimate by 2 cents.

Q1 normalized EBITDA of $263.9M compares with $262.4M a year ago.

During the quarter, eight properties were acquired for ~$80.7M at an average cash cap rate of 6.8% and invested $4.5M in one build-to-suit project; company disposed of 22 properties for an aggregate sales price of $62.1M and sold certain legacy mortgage-related investments for $8.3M.

Reaffirms 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance of 68 cents-70 cents.

Litigation update: VER has now settled claims of shareholders who held shares of common stock and swaps referencing common stock represent ~35.3% of Vereit's outstanding shares of common stock for ~$245.5M.

Insurance settlement: On Jan. 23, 2019, Vereit signed a settlement and release agreement with certain insurance carriers and subsequently received $48.4M of insurance recoveries.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

