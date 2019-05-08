Deferred revenue +12% at Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) reports revenue is up 4% for the first four months of the year through April 28, primarily as a result of strong in-park guest spending and out-of-park revenue.

"Importantly, deferred revenues through the first four months of the year are up 12%, or more than $20 million year-over-year, on the sale of advance purchase commitments for 2019, including sales of season passes and our all-season dining and beverage products," notes CEO Richard Zimmerman.

The theme park operator says it's on track to achieve its long-term adjusted EBITDA target of $575M by 2023 as it aggressively pursues growth through multiple channels.

Shares of FUN +3.27% premarket to $56.50.

