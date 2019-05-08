Coty fell 4% on mixed Q3 results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports revenue declined 6% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Organic net revenues decreased 3.7% on a constant currency basis, due to changes in revenue recognition accounting and moderate supply chain related headwinds.

Revenue by segment: Luxury: $729.2M (-3.1%); Consumer Beauty: $840.3M (-17.8%); Professional: $421.1M (-6.1%).

Geographic revenue break-up: North America: $611.7M (-14%); Europe: $837.9M (-14%); ALMEA: $541M (+1%).

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 140 bps to 62.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate increased 120 bps to 11.5%.

The company expects expect positive free cash flow for FY19, with solid free cash flow generation in 4Q19.

