Japanese automakers to cut costs

Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Honda (NYSE:HMC) are set to cut back on spending to free up cash to develop electric cars and ride-sharing services, according to Reuters.

Toyota expects cost reduction efforts will help to lift operating profit by 3.3% to ¥2.55T in the year to March 2020, while Honda plans to cut the number of car model variations to a third of current offerings by 2025.

"Merely depending on the business model of the past will not lead to the future," notes Toyota President Akio Toyoda on the rapidly-changing industry.