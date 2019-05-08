Lexington Realty Q1 FFO, revenue falls on asset sales, lease expirations

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Q1 adjusted company FFO of $47.2M, or 20 cents per share, compares with $62M, or 25 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share adjusted FFO beats the consensus estimate by 2 cents.

Q1 total gross revenue of $81.2M, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $80.7M, fell from $102.8M in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to property sales and lease expirations, partly offset by revenue generated from property acquisitions and new leases.

On pace to complete ~$400M-$500M or more of non-core, primarily office, dispositions by year end.

"Our industrial exposure currently represents more than 72% of our gross book value and we remain focused on adding high-quality industrial product to our portfolio while reducing our remaining office exposure," said Chairman, CEO, and President T. Wilson Eglin.

Reaffirms 2019 adjusted company FFO guidance of 75 cents-79 cents per share.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

