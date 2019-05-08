DNO reports Q1 results and plans to double spending in 2019

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF) reports Q1 sales of $204M including $35M of operating revenues from its newly acquired North Sea assets

Generated net profit of 51M, with cash balance of $254M.

Production averaged 107,600 boe/day, +36% Y/Y, with Kurdistan contributing 89,400 bopd and North Sea 18,200 boe/day.

Operated production in Kurdistan averaged 126,800 bopd, +16%; Oda field in Norway came onstream in mid-March and is forecasted to reach 30,000 boe/day of gross production by year end 2019

The company witnessed increase in COGS to $117M, up ~10% and Lifting costs stood at $49.8M, +56%

Gross margin declined ~430bps to 43%, while operating margin is up ~100bps to 18.6%

The company says that following recent transactions, proven and probable reserves rose to 465MMboe, of which ~20% in the North Sea

The Company plans to more than double capital and exploration expenditures to $440M in 2019, up from $200M last year; planned 2019 expenditure in Kurdistan is $250M and $190M in the North Sea

In 2019, current North Sea assets is expected to contribute ~20% of DNO’s production, 30% of revenues and 20% of operational cash flow