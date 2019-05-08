Chesapeake Energy misses Q1 earnings, revenues as production falls

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) -6.4% pre-market after falling short of Wall Street expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues; pre-market trading is active, with volume topping 600K shares at 7:30 a.m., MarketWatch reports.

CHK says total revenue fell to $2.2B from $2.52B, as revenue from natural gas and natural gas liquids tumbled to $929M from $1.24B, while marketing revenue was roughly flat at $1.23B.

Q1 daily production fell 12% Y/Y to 484K boe/day from 554K boe/day in the year-ago quarter; oil production represented 22% of the company's Q1 aggregate production vs. 17% a year ago.

CHK says its operating margin increased significantly in Q1, driven primarily by a higher oil production mix and an $18/boe reduction in cash operating expenses.

Q1 capex totaled $559M, compared to $543M in the year-ago quarter, largely attributable to a higher average rig count.

CHK's debt outstanding jumped to nearly $10B from $8.1B at year-end 2018, largely due to $1.375B in debt assumed as part of the WildHorse acquisition.