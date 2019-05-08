Gilead teams up with Goldfinch Bio in kidney diseases

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) will collaborate with privately-held, Cambridge, MA-based Goldfinch Bio to discover, develop and commercialize treatments for diabetic kidney disease (DKD) and certain orphan kidney disorders.
Under the multiyear partnership, GILD will have exclusive options to in-license certain candidates identified from Goldfinch's Kidney Genome Atlas registry of kidney disease patients. Goldfinch will also apply its biology platform of human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney cells and kidney organoids to validate targets and support discovery and development.
Goldfinch's existing GFB-887 and GFB-024 programs will remain with Goldfinch.
Under the terms of the agreement, GILD will pay $55M upfront, including a $5M equity investment, $54M to support the development of the KGA platform for DKD, up to $1.95B in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Goldfinch will have the option to equally share in U.S. profits for certain products in certain predefined indications.
GILD is down 1% premarket on light volume.
