Microchip -3.6% on in-line outlook, trade uncertainty

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) -3.6% after a Q4 print that beat EPS estimates but met on revenue with a 33% Y/Y growth. The in-line Q1 view has revenue of $1.26B to $1.4B (consensus: $1.39B) and EPS of $1.26 to $1.49 (consensus: $1.56).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.2%.

End-market demand was $1.34B.

MCHP paid down $277.5M in debt in the quarter, bringing total payments to $1.16B over three quarters.

Key management quote: "Last quarter we said that barring any negative development on the trade front, we expected the March 2019 quarter to mark the bottom of this cycle for Microchip. Secondly, we said last quarter that we did not know the shape of the recovery and it would depend somewhat on the outcome of the trade talks. Towards that end, the U.S. did not get a settlement on the trade front. In fact, in recent days, the rhetoric has turned more negative with 25% duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods expected to go into effect this Friday. Therefore, the uncertainty related to U.S. Chinatrade relations continues."

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.

