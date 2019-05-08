Starwood Property Q1 includes $68.9M writedown

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Q1 core earnings of $82.9M, or 28 cents per share, reflect a writedown of $68.9M, or 24 cents per share, for its interest in a regional mall portfolio.
In commercial lending, originated $1.0B of new loans, with $790M funded; 100% floating rate; average loan size of $235M.
Sold $397M of first mortgage loans.
Received loan repayments of $259M.
In residential portfolio, purchased non-agency loans of $458M, bringing the total loan portfolio to $688M with an average FICO of 730 and LTV of 66.1%.
In infrastructure, purchased $238M of loans, with 100% floating rate; received $458M from sales and repayments.
Has capacity to originate or acquire up to an additional $5.7B of new investments.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
