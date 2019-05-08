Demand downturn impacts Sturm Ruger

Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) reports sales fell 13% in Q1 to $114M and EPS was down 9% amid a decline in overall market demand.

Sales of new products accounted for 20% of firearm sales during the quarter.

Finished goods inventory increased by 52K units and distributor inventories of Sturm, Ruger's products decreased by 25K units.

The company expects capital expenditures to total approximately $25M in 2019, most of which relate to new product introductions.

Previously: Sturm, Ruger reports Q1 results (May 7)