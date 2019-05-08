MACOM +9% on revenue beat, upgrade

Craig-Hallum upgrades MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI) from Hold to Buy and lifts the PT from $17 to $25, implying a 98% upside.

Yesterday, MACOM reported Q2 results that beat revenue estimates despite the 19% Y/Y drop and reported a slightly wider than expected loss per share. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue from $120M to $124M (consensus: $126.6M) and loss per share of $0.08 to $0.04 (consensus: -$0.03).

Press release.

MTSI shares are up 9.1% pre-market to $13.75.

