Spectrum Brand reports organic sales growth of 5% in Q2

Spectrum Brand (NYSE:SPB) reports organic sales growth of 4.9% in Q2.

Segment sales: Hardware & Home Improvement: $331.1M (+4%); Home & Personal Care: $221.7M (-4.1%); Global Pet Supplies: $214.9M (+1.8%); Home and Garden: $139M (+14.1%).

Gross margin rate slipped 100 bps to 33.7%,primarily due to input cost inflation and unfavorable product mix.

Operating margin rate improved 100 bps to 4.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 40 bps to 12.7%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 4.6M shares for $250M, or $54.22 per share.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations: ~$560M to $580M; Capex: $70M to $75M.

Previously: Spectrum Brands misses by $0.11, beats on revenue (May 8)