CBRE Group +5.7% after Q1 beats

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) jumps 5.7% in premarket trading after Q1 adjusted net income of 79 cents per share beat that consensus estimate of 61 cents.

Q1 adjusted net income of $267.5M increased 44% from $186.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $5.1B, exceeding the consensus estimate of $5.09B, increased 10% Y/Y, with Global Workplace Solutions revenue rising 12% to $3.17B, Advisory Services revenue up 8% to $1.83B, and Real Estate Investments revenue down 8% to $135.2M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose 29% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

