Barrick earnings top estimates in first quarter since Randgold merger

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +1.1% pre-market after posting better than expected Q1 earnings and a 17% Y/Y revenue increase to $2.1B in its first quarter of operations since the acquisition of Randgold Resources.

Q1 gold production jumped 30% Y/Y to 1.36M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $825/oz. vs. $804/oz. in the year-ago quarter, while copper output climbed 25% to 106M lbs. at all-in sustaining costs of $2.46/lb. vs. $2.61/lb. a year ago.

Barrick's average realized gold price for Q1 was $1,307/oz. from $1,332/oz. in the prior-year quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities during the quarter rose to $520M from $507M a year ago; free cash flow fell to $146M from $181M in the prior-year period.

President and CEO Mark Bristow says the company's key operations had all performed on plan and within guidance during the quarter, with Nevada exceeding plan as the Cortez Hills open pit ramps down.

The company reiterates its full-year production forecast of 5.1M-5.6M oz. of gold, a Y/Y increase of at least 13%, but expects all-in sustaining costs to rise to $870-$920/oz. from $806/oz. a year ago.