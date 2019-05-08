Analysts shift HubSpot targets after earnings

Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and lifts the target from $168 to $180 citing the "relatively well-balanced" report with upside revenue but downside billings.

Morgan Stanley stays at Equal Weight and adjusts the PT from $160 to $175 praising the "very healthy start" to the year ahead of easier comps in H2. The firm does note that FX billings headwinds were greater than expected.

RBC (Sector Perform) lowers its HUBS target from $187 to $185 but echoes the underlying strength and FX headwind comments.

HubSpot shares are down 3.7% pre-market to $175.25.

Previously: HubSpot -4% despite Q1 beats, upside outlook (May 7)