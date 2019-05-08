Front Yard Residential signs new pact with AAMC; Q1 core FFO in-line

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) announces a new asset management agreement with AAMC and completes the internalization of property management ahead of schedule.

Q1 core FFO per share of 7 cents matches the consensus estimate and increased 47% from Q1 2018.

Q1 total revenue of $52.5M increased from $39.8M a year ago and trails the consensus estimate by $1.2M.

Q1 stabilized rental core NOI margin of 62.7%.

Sold 576 non-core assets for proceeds of $125.3M and a $7.5M gain over carrying value during Q1 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Front Yard Residential misses on revenue (May 8)