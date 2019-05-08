Biohaven's migraine med rimegepant shows positive effect when dosed on schedule

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:BHVN) announces additional safety and efficacy data on migraine med Zydis (rimegepant). The results were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

As of the February 20 data cutoff, the CGRP receptor agonist was well-tolerated with long-term dosing up to one year. A total of 105,192 doses have been administered to over 1,780 patients to date.

In a cohort of patients with histories of 4 - 14 moderate-to-severe migraine attacks per month who received rimegepant on a set schedule of 75 mg every other day for up to 12 consecutive weeks, 48.4% experienced at least a 50% reduction in the frequency of monthly migraine days with moderate-to-severe pain intensity during the third month of treatment.

The company also presented initial reports suggesting that oral rimegepant may have efficacy potential in patients receiving injectable CGRP-targeting monoclonal antibody prevention therapy. It says one patient prescribed Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) and one patient receiving Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) successfully treated breakthrough migraine attacks with 75 mg of oral rimegepant without requiring additional acute treatment during the episodes and without experiencing any treatment-related adverse events.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in the near future.