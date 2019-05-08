Bunge posts Q1 earnings beat, names Green Plains' Neppl as new CFO

Bunge (NYSE:BG) +2.1% pre-market after beating Q1 earnings expectations, helped by higher crushing margins in its oilseeds business in the U.S., Brazil and Europe.

Q1 net sales fell 6.6% Y/Y to $9.94B from $10.64B in the prior-year quarter but gross profit rose 14% to $437M; sales in the Agribusiness segment slipped 7.3% to $6.92B but gross profit gained 11% to $235M.

Bunge maintains previous guidance for FY 2019 consolidated results, although full-year Agribusiness results likely will come in lower than in 2018 based on the current soy crush margin environment; actual soy crush margins are likely to evolve based on U.S.-China trade discussions, crop sizes and farmer commercialization.

The company also says it has hired Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) CFO John Neppl as its new CFO effective May 29, succeeding Thomas Boehlert, who has served as CFO since 2017.