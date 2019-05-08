Core-Mark Holding reaffirms FY2019 guidance

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) reports Non-cigarette sales rose 1.4% in Q1, driven primarily by an increase in sales to existing customers led by the growth in alternative nicotine products.

Cigarette sales down 2.8%, driven primarily by a decline in cigarette carton sales to existing customers and a 2.4% decline due to the loss of K&G and certain Rite-Aid stores

Gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 5.55%, due to shift in sales mix toward higher margin non-cigarette items as well as an increase in the overall margin for non-cigarette sales.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 22.2% to $29.7M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $16.8 to $17B; Adjusted EBITDA: $176 to $182M; Diluted EPS: 1.09 to $1.19; Diluted EPS (excl. LIFO expense): $1.50 to $1.60; Capex: ~$30M; Tax rate: 25%; Fully diluted shares outstanding: 46M.

Previously: Core-Mark Holding beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 8)