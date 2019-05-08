BlackRock TCP originates $150M of new investments in Q1

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Q1 net investment income of 40 cents per share matches the average analyst estimate and exceeds the dividend of 36 cents.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $24.1M, or 41 cents per share.

Net asset value per share of $14.18 at March 31, 2019 rose from $14.13 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Originated $150M of new investments in the quarter, primarily in 10 investments comprised of four new and six existing portfolio companies.

Q1 total investment income of $47.5M misses the consensus estimate of $47.9M and compares with $44.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

