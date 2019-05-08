Alder's eptinezumab shows treatment effect in late-stage migraine study

A new analysis of patient-reported outcomes from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PROMISE-2, evaluating Alder BioPharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALDR) migraine prevention med eptinezumab confirmed its treatment benefit. The data are being presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

At month 1 of treatment, 45% of patients receiving 100 mg of eptinezumab and 57% of those receiving 300 mg reported that their most bothersome symptom (MBS) was much improved or very much improved compared to 29% of patients receiving placebo.

At month 6 (three months after the second quarterly infusion), placebo closed the gap with the 300 mg group with 41% reporting much/very much improvements in their MBS compared to 57% in the 300 mg group (the proportion in the 100 mg group rose was 57% as well).

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of February 21, 2020.