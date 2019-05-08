Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite

In another example of exchanges focusing on data to bolster business, Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) data services arm comes out with ICE Credit Risk suite of analytics.

The product suite measures credit risk by combining daily market credit credit risk analytics with monthly fundamental credit views from financial institutions.

Consensus estimates will be provided on an exclusive basis by Credit Benchmark.

ICE Credit Risk provides daily credit risk metrics for global corporate bonds at a security level enabling faster signals for monitoring early deterioration or improvement of credit, the company says.

Previously: Intercontinental Exchange pulls together bond products (Feb. 14)