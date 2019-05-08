Acushnet sets favorable full-year guidance despite Q1 miss

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) reports sales were down 2% to $434M and adjusted EBITDA fell 17% to $64M in the typically slow Q1.

"As the season gets underway in the second quarter, Titleist and FootJoy products are effectively positioned and merchandised in golf shops, our fitting specialists and trade partners are prepared and excited for this busy stretch of the season," says CEO David Maher.

Looking ahead, Acushnet expects 2019 sales of $1.655B to $1.685B vs. $1.67B consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $235M to $245M vs. $241M consensus.

