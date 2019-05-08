Sarepta adds another limb-girdle muscular dystrophy program to pipeline

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has added a sixth pipeline program for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) via an exclusive option agreement with Nationwide Children's Hospital for its preclinical-stage gene therapy candidate calpain 3 (CAPN-3) for LGMD type 2A (LGMD2A), the most common type of LGMD (about 1/3 of all cases).

CAPN-3 uses a vector called AAVrh74, the same as the company's other five LGMD candidates as well as its micro-dystrophin programs, that effectively delivers the treatment to skeletal muscle without substantially crossing the blood brain barrier.

Additional details remain confidential.

The company's other programs are: LGMD2E, LGMD2D, LGMD2C, LGMD2B and LGMD2L.