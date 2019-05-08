Performance Food Group beat Q3 estimates, tightens FY2019 guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) reports total case volume growth of 5.3% in Q3.

Performance Foodservice net sales increased 7.5% to $3.8B, driven by an increase in cases sold, including independent case growth of 5.4% and solid independent customer demand for Performance Brands.

Vistar net sales rose 8.8% to $892.1M, driven by strong case sales growth in the segment’s vending and retail channels.

Gross margin rate improved 10 bps to 12.9%.

Operating margin rate fell 10 bps to 1.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 11% to $106.1M.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 123.528K shares of common stock for $4.1M or average cost of $33.40 per share.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA: +8% to +10%; Adjusted diluted EPS: +12% to +16%.

