Meet Group -2.7% on downside revenue outlook

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) -2.7% on Q1 beats with revenue up 32% Y/Y and a Q2 outlook that has revenue of $50.3M to $51.3M, which misses the $51.2M estimate at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA of $8.6M to $9.1M (consensus: $9.1M).

FY guidance reiterated with revenue from $210M to $215M (consensus: $211.2M) and adjusted EBITDA of $39M to $42M (consensus: $39M).

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $8.1M compared to the $5.2M in last year's quarter.

Average video revenue per daily active video user increased to $0.26, up from $0.18 in Q4.

