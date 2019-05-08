U.S. Steel cut to Sell, Street-low $10 price target at UBS

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -4.9% pre-market after UBS downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a Street-low $10 stock price target, saying near-term capital investment will not reverse market share losses in the coming years.

UBS says U.S. Steel is spending significantly in its asset base to remain competitive but will result in negative free cash flow over three years through 2021, and believes the investment may only modestly reduce costs, and markets for new products may not be proven.

UBS reduces its 2019-21 EBITDA estimates by 31% and raises capex estimates by 94% on average.

