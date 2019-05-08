Merck's 15-valent pneumonia vaccine on par with 13-valent in mid-stage study

A Phase 2 clinical trial comparing Merck's (NYSE:MRK) 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine V114 to the currently available 13-valent version in healthy infants ages 6 - 12 weeks old demonstrated its non-inferiority (no worse than) for the 13 serotypes in both vaccines. It also showed immune responses to the two additional disease-causing serotypes: 22F and 33F.

The data were presented at European Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases Annual Meeting in Slovenia.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company is currently conducting 11 Phase 3 studies of V114.