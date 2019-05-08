RBC sees over $40/share for NCR buy

RBC says NCR (NYSE:NCR) could be worth in the mid-$40s in a takeout based on a sum-of-the-parts calculation. Yesterday, Bloomberg sources said NCR was seriously considering interest from PE firms.

NCR stays a Top Pick at RBC with a $40 price target.

DA Davidson doesn't see a "clean sum-of-the-parts" breakup and thinks the fit for a potential buyer is murky.

NCR shares are up 1.5% to $31.55.

