Kinross Gold says Q1 results on track to meet full-year guidance

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) +3.2% pre-market after releasing better than expected Q1 earnings and saying it is on track to meet full-year guidance.

KGC says Q1 gold equivalent production fell 7% Y/Y to 606K oz., which it says is in line to meet its 2019 guidance of 2.5M oz., with all-in sustaining costs of $925/oz., better than full-year guidance of $995/oz.; Q1 capex of $265M also is on track to meet full-year guidance set at $1.05M.

KGC says its average realized gold price in Q1 was $1,304/oz., compared with $1,330/oz. in the year-ago quarter.

Among its three largest operations, KGC says improved grade control, mill efficiencies, high recoveries and lower power costs at its Paracatu mine resulted in record quarterly production and the lowest production costs since 2010, while Tasiast set a new production record during Q1 and costs continued to decline and Kupol delivered another strong quarter.