DelMar Pharma files updated prospectus for subscription rights offering

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) has filed a preliminary prospectus for subscription rights for current shareholders to purchase up to 8,000 Units at $1,000 per Unit, each consisting of one share of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and 125 five-year warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase one common share at $4.40.

The expiration date of the offering is June 5, unless extended.

The company executed a 1:10 reverse split of its common shares effective today. Post-split trading will commence at the open.

It initially filed for the subscription rights offering on April 18.