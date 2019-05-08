Blackstone aims to become insurance powerhouse - WSJ

Blackstone Group's (NYSE:BX) push into the insurance business is a key part of its goal to reach a trillion dollars in assets, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The private equity firm, which already manages about $50B of fixed-annuity and other insurance assets, has told investors it seeks to more than double that amount over time and has the potential to become its largest business, Vice Chairman Tony James told investors in September.

Central to its insurance strategy is life-insurance company FGL Holdings, formerly Fidelity & Guaranty Life, which became one of Blackstone's biggest clients when a special-purpose acquisition company in which Blackstone invested bought FGL late in 2017. As a result, Blackstone got the right to manage FGL's ~$25B of assets.

FGL is in exclusive talks to buy the fixed-annuities book of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a deal that could be worth ~$2B; it's also bidding for smaller annuities provider Lincoln Benefit Life, according to people familiar with the matter.