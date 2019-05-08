Amazon launches $90 Blink XT2 security camera

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces the Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor security camera with the price starting at $89.99 and available to customers in the U.S. and Canada on May 22.

The Blink XT2 is the next-gen battery-powered, 1080p HD video smart security camera in the line that now comes with two-way talk with extended battery life and enhanced motion detection compared to the prior model.

The base model includes free cloud storage and has no monthly fees. A bundle is also available with the Blink Sync Module added in for $99.99. Pre-orders start today.